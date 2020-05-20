Why Hong Kong should be a hub for Southeast Asian businesses

Should Southeast Asian businesses consider Hong Kong their go-to hub?



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has issued a call for Southeast Asian businesses to use the country’s infrastructure and facilities as a gateway to mainland China and markets further afield.

Sunny Chau, HKTDC director for Thailand, said that the Council will bring together over 200 businessmen from Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and China to attend a business symposium in Bangkok on October 6.

The event will provide business owners and management staff the platform to meet with businesses from Hong Kong and China and discuss potential opportunities. Interested parties are from India, Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

Chau said: "The HKTDC will come here to promote Hong Kong as a gateway into China and other parts of the world. Hong Kong can offer a good logistics infrastructure, as well as business solutions and e-commerce.



“This will match with Thailand's strategic plans of becoming a hi-tech economy, or 'economy 4.0'"

"Four or five global-sized fairs take place in Hong each year. These events are venues for Thai investors to seek business in the international market place. More than 600 companies in Thailand have participated in these events."

Dannie Chiu, HKTDC regional director for Southeast Asia and India, said: "With the establishment of the Asean Economic Community, we can expect huge potential to cooperate with the Kingdom.

"The 'In Style Hong Kong Symposium' [in Bangkok] next month will highlight Hong Kong's advantages as a trendsetting hub, and reveal the potential of Hong Kong's service sectors as partners for Thai companies."



