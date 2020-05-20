Toyota to focus on electric cars

Toyota’s president Akio Toyoda has been appointed to lead the carmakers new electric car division. He will head the company’s electric vehicle (EV) planning department along with Executive Vice Presidents Mitsuhisa Kato and Shigeki Terashi.

Toyota spokeswoman Kayo Doi said, “By putting the president and vice presidents in charge of the department, we plan to speed up development of electric cars.

“The president will directly oversee the department’s operations to enable decisions to be made quickly and nimbly.”

Toyota is also moving its chief engineer of its Prius petrol-hybrid to assist with its electric car operations, appointing Koji Toyoshima to head the division’s engineering team. He be part of the company’s EV strategy unit, which will include representatives from group suppliers – Denso Corp, Aisin Seiki Co, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

SOURCE: [Techwire Asia]