These Thai companies are Asean’s sustainability champions

The largest number of companies for any Asean member have been included in this year's Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) according to a statement from the Thai Stock Exchange (SET).



Thai Oil achieved the top accolade on the ranking for a third consecutive year. Five of the 14 Thai companies listed, which include KBANK, PTT, PTT Exploration and Production, PTT Global Chemical, and Siam Cement, have been selected in the 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Thai newcomers to the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) include Advanced Info Service, Airports of Thailand, Banpu, Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) Central Pattana (CPN), IRPC, KBANK, Minor International (MINT), PTT, PTTEP, PTTGC, SCC, Thai Oil (TOP) and Thai Union Group (TU). Thai Beverage – a frim tat was not listed on the SET - is included in the 2016 Index.

Kesara Manchusree, SET’s President, highlighted the fact that this year SET's listed firms made up the highest number from Asean member nations, in terms of both the DJSI Emerging Markets and DSJI World indices. He added that this was due to deliberate efforts to implement the best sustainability practices and good governance.

The DJSI global indices track the financial performances of sustainability-driven companies and is utilised by a variety of funds to gauge the returns on long-run investment decisions.

SOURCE: [Bangkok Post]