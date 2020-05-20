The 16th Asia Business Awards will be held in Shanghai

CNBC, the world's leading business financial news network, announced today that the 16th Asia Business Leaders Awards will be held in China after 14 years, with this years awards to take place in Shanghai on the 2nd November.

Nominations for five of the six award categories are now open; these include: Asia Business Leader of the Year; Asia Disruptor of the Year; Asia Talent Management; Corporate Social Responsibility and China Business Leader of the Year. Nominations can be submitted at abla.cnbc.com.

C Sullivan, President and Managing Director, CNBC International said: "We're delighted to be bringing ABLA back to China. Over the last sixteen years, the awards have grown into the region's premier business event recognising the important work leaders across the region are doing. We're also expanding our CNBC Exchange events in the run up to the awards this year. I'm looking forward to the engaging and dynamic conversations we'll be having on the issues shaping corporate Asia."

This year the awards are being sponsered by SIXCAP a diversified group of businesses that use technology to drive change.

Patrick Teng, Founder, Chairman and Chief Dealer of SIXCAP said: "The Asia Business Leaders Awards acknowledge remarkable business leaders who are helping to advance corporate Asia. At SIXCAP we have always strived to use innovative methods of value co-creation by harnessing the power of the crowd and bringing wealth, health, education and future jobs towards the bottom of the pyramid. We believe a future KPI for successful corporates will be its socio-economic impact on the marketplace. It is great to be able to recognize these companies that have been most successful and are pushing boundaries. We are proud to partner with CNBC to celebrate these achievements."

