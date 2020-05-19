Test Drive the Sexy Spada Codatronca Monza

On April 1st, factory photos of the new Spada Codatronca Monza hit the web a few weeks ahead of its debut at the Top Marques Monaco.

One look at the sleek lowslung red roaster had me daydreaming about speeding down a gritty windy road along the Mediterranean coast with Luca, my millionaire boyfriend. Wearing nothing but a red Prada dress and my black Jimmy Choo heels, I press the pedal to the floor, igniting the Corvette Z06 turbocharged engine as the wind carries the sound of police sirens wailing far far behind us—wait that’s my message machine. I’m back in my cubicle with no Luca, Jimmy Choo heels, or Prada dress staring at the incredibly sexy red Codatronca Monza.

Even Coda Vetture Sport, its creator, is susceptible to the ultracool allure of the Monza. In a press release they stated that the Monza is “dedicated to the purism of driving on the track”. It is also Ercole Spada and his son Paolo’s first attempt at a lightweight supercar. Spada started designing at big names like Zagoto and BMW before branching off to start his own company Coda Vetture Sport. The Monza utilizes a Corvette Z06 magnesium engine with twin turbochargers covered by an aluminum spaceframe. The car tips the scale at a dainty 1200 kg and is covered with a carbon fiber body designed for speed.

The Monza’s featherweight coupled with a 700 horsepower capability give the it supercharged speed, enabling a-3-second 0 to 60 acceleration. If you’re really in a hurry, it can also reach a speed of 210 m.p.h., say if you had to get from St. Tropez to Monaco in an hour.

Car junkies say the best feature of the Monza is its six speed manual gearbox which handles better than paddle shifters. Driving it could prove to be tricky due to its racecar setup but official details and specs of the car will be revealed soon.

Prices for the Monza are reputed to be a mere €250,000, a mere pittance for the sheer pleasure of owning the road in the ostentatious Spada Codatronca Monza. See you on the road to Monaco!

<iframe title="YouTube video player" width="640" height="390" src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/dhIMYaXfBAs" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>