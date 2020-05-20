Tencent to develop 5G gaming solutions in partnership with Qualcomm

Tech and gaming titan Tencent has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with communications equipment and semiconductor specialist Qualcomm that will see the firms cooperating on 5G-powered gaming innovations.

In a press release announcing the partnership, Qualcomm said the advancements of mobile technologies and evolving consumer demands necessitate stronger partners across the industry, particularly as the immediacy of 5G technology will enable significantly improve mobile gaming capabilities.

The MoU aims to optimise the gaming performance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, as well as advance development of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), cloud gaming, and 5G use cases.

“Tencent has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies and we are very pleased that the strategic cooperation announced today has deepened and expanded the relationship between the two parties,” said Steven Ma, Senior Vice President at Tencent, in Qualcomm’s press release.

“We hope that fostering cooperation between both parties can utilize our respective technologies and R&D expertise to further innovate the game industry, thereby bringing better game quality and interactive experience to users.”

Frank Meng, Chairman of Qualcomm China, added: “With 30 years of innovation under our belt, we’re ushering in a new age of gaming. Mobile gaming, an important 5G use case, will soon take advantage of the next generation of connectivity.

“Faster speeds, more bandwidth, and cutting edge ultra-low latency will support real-time, multi-player and immersive gaming experience. We look forward to this new cooperation with Tencent Games to enrich lives and transform gaming behaviors on a global scale.”