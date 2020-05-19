Telstra to simplify strategy by cutting internet plans and jobs

Telstra, the largest telecommunications company in Australia, has announced plans to simplify its business as part of Telstra2022 strategy.

The company intends to cut 8,000 jobs, including employees and contractors, from its operations, along with changing its plans offered to customers.

Telstra aims to reduce its range of plans from almost 2,000 to just 20. Although not confirmed, it is anticipated these plans will cover all of the firm’s services, including mobile, broadband, and NBN.

“We will simplify our products by retiring more than 1,800 plans and introducing 20 core plans,” the telco released in a statement.

It is anticipated that the new strategy will remove any complications or confusions surrounding the plans that are offered by Telstra. However, customers may have to switch their plans to less suitable ones.

The firm summarised its Telstra2022 strategy into four key pillars.

“Radically simplify our product offerings, eliminate customer pain points and create all digital experiences,” the statement read.

“Establish a standalone infrastructure business unit to drive performance and set up optionality post the nbn rollout”.

“Greatly simplify our structure and ways of working to empower our people and serve our customers”.

“Industry leading cost reduction program and portfolio management”.