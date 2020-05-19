Telstra partners with NBC Universal-owned Hayu for billing integration

The Australian telecommunications company, Telstra, has signed a deal with Hayu, the streaming service owned by NCB Universal.

The deal will see the companies integrate their billing, with Telstra adding the service to its deals.

Hayu has deemed the partnership a “major milestone”, as it becomes the third streaming service to offer carrier billing.

“We’re delighted that thanks to hayu our Telstra TV customers can access a three month trial subscription to the best reality TV the world has to offer, simply by being a Telstra broadband customer,” stated Andrew Every, Telstra’s Director of Media Commercial, Strategy & Go-to-market.

“With Telstra’s impressive national footprint, this extended integration has been designed to broaden the distribution and consumption of Hayu across Australia,2 commented Hendrik McDermott, International Senior Vice President at NCB Universal.

“It’s our subscribers’ enthusiasm that has prompted us to expand our curation beyond NBCU’s pipeline of top quality day and date content to offer other reality favourites through strategic acquisitions.”