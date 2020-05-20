Sony has launched a new blockchain system targeted at the education sector

Japanese electronics giant Sony has released new blockchain technology, targeted at the education sector in order to provide a centralised system in which educational institutions can successful store data. The move will see educational facilities divert into an increased digital space, with the ability to pull data from a number of areas and further be behind increased efficiencies and the development of student education.

The record platform incorporates a functionality which allows it to record and control access to essential information, with significant security in place to ensure data can only be disclosed to authorised third parties, therefore eradicating the ability for students to access the information.

Through this technology, subsidiary Sony Global Education will develop a foundation for new educational and learning services, where multiple educational institutions will be able to make use of its data and possibility change the entire educational framework.

Masaaki Isozu, President of Sony Global Education, said: "Blockchain technology has the potential to impact systems in a wide variety of industries, and the educational sphere is no exception when educational data is securely stored on the blockchain and shared among permissioned users."

Built in partnership with IBM Blockchain, these advances are delivered through IBM Cloud and powered by a centralised ledger in which to store vital information. A recent press has explained that this will bring together “a function that authenticates and controls usage rights to educational data and an application programming interface for handling the rights aimed at educational institutions.”

The new system also enables educators to share information regarding students, even if the data originates from two different providers, incorporating educational achievements and student records through one service. It also houses the capacity to also enable contract management of value chains in fields such as logistics and distribution management.