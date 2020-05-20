Singapore comes out on top in ITU’s Cyber Security Index 2017

Cyber security is a continual worldwide challenge within business operations. The establishment of WannaCry and the security of hospitals and businesses recently under risk has only deepened the growing concerns regarding the security of sensitive information within corporate agendas. With many countries undergoing a digital transformation and delivery of services, the United Nations agency ITU has released its Global Cyber Security Index 2017.

Providing insightful ways in which countries could improve the security of services online, highlighting potential gaps, alongside areas of excellence in order to deliver a succinct, constructive analysis.

Singapore and Malaysia continue to dominate the top spots as a result of increased investment and attention within this area. Not far behind is Japan (11th) and the Republic of Korea (13th). Countries within the top 10 include Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia, France and Canada. India came in at number 23, whilst Vietnam has a way to go in terms of developing a strong cyber security infrastructure, ranking 101 out of 195 countries.

The ITU has said: "There is still an evident gap between countries in terms of awareness, understanding, knowledge and finally capacity to deploy the proper strategies, capabilities and programmes"

"Cybersecurity is an ecosystem where laws, organizations, skills, cooperation and technical implementation need to be in harmony to be most effective. The degree of interconnectivity of networks implies that anything and everything can be exposed, and everything from national critical infrastructure to our basic human rights can be compromised."

Established in 2014, the survey highlights the Member States ongoing commitments to ensuring sufficient cyber security throughout its operations, but also to raise awareness on such a prominent subject within the corporate space.

Only 50 percent of countries have adopted a national security strategy, according to the report, with only 38 percent releasing a cybersecurity strategy. More effort will clearly need to become embedded in these areas.