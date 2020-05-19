Business Review Australia, the leading digital business publication for C-level executives, is pleased to announce the launch of its September issue. In the cover story, “Top Operating Systems for Smartphones,” Vodafone’s General Manager of Devices and Pricing Ross Parker explains the difference between the iOS5, Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone systems. “Simplicity and flexibility for the customer is one of the differentiators that makes an OS exceptional. Smartphones have opened up a new world of mobile opportunities for customers, such as web browsing and social networking—an exceptional OS should make these activities as easy and seamless as possible,” Parker says in the article.

Also in the September issue:

ASX Market Cap Report

· Heidi Gaussen, Principal Analyst, ASX explains how the ASX is currently undertaking a review of its market for Mid-Cap, Small-Cap and Micro-Cap securities, focusing on Australia's resource-sector companies

Ten Most Powerful CEOs

· They run Australia's top companies, making the decisions at the top that trickle down to the bottom. Read on for a Who's Who of the nation's most influential CEOs

The Next Big Thing: Mobile Marketing

· Tomer Garzberg writes about ways to harness the ever-increasing power of mobile marketing

The September issue of Business Review Australia also features company reports to profile business in manufacturing, energy, construction, supply chain and food and drink.

The publication takes an in-depth look at Business Leaders, Technology, Money Matters, and Marketing 2.0 throughout Australia each month with an aim to provide the best news and information which businesses can draw from to stay up-to-date on fundamental issues and meet continually changing demands. Read more about this month’s issue here.

