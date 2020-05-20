Samsung forced to recall 191,000 Galaxy Note7 devices in China

Samsung is recalling more than 190,000 Galaxy Note7 smartphones in China in the latest chapter of its ongoing problems with exploding battery cells.

Chinese quality supervision authorities are thought to have encouraged Samsung to take the precaution after fielding numerous cases of the device overheating or catching fire. The company is offering a full refund or exchange for a new model, including compensation and free shopping vouchers if a cheaper model is chosen.

In a statement released today, Samsung said: “We are working with relevant regulatory bodies to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note7. Because consumers’ safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note7 while the investigation is taking place.

“We remain committed to working diligently with appropriate regulatory authorities to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation. Consumers with either an original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 device should power down and stop using the device and take advantage of the remedies available.”

Last month the company launched a replacement programme, urging all consumers with a Galaxy Note 7 to immediately trade in their product.

Business Review Australia & Asia's October issue is now live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.