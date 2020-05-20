RoboRoos gearing up to take to the stage at WEF conference

A student led robotics team will show off its latest developments at the World Electronics Forum as the engineers of tomorrow, show what they can do

RoboRoos, the student robotics team are set to showcase its latest developments and aspirations at the World Electronics Forum (WEF), at the Adelaide Convention Centre 5-6 December.

Henrietta Child, Conference Communication Manager, said the STEM education programme is essential in the current work climate as more industries look to innovative technologies and the young minds behind the cutting edge developments, to provide solutions to modern problems.

"While our education system works to adapt to meet the challenge, a community group run by volunteers and led by students is already making a difference," Ms Child said. "RoboRoos is the Student Robotics Club of South Australia, and they’re on a mission to excite young minds about STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), by using a common interest: robots."

Ms Child added, “This outfit is all about doing, getting to meet and work with industry professionals, be mentored by experts and find out a bit about what it’s like in the world of work. They're also gaining valuable experience for future employment. They’ve already solved complex problems on the world stage - and had a lot of fun doing it!"

Electronics Industry Development Adelaide Inc (EIDA) is the convenor for WEF 2019 with Roboroos at the centre of the exhibition thanks to sponsorship from the EIDA.

RoboRoos is made up of around 50 students from across Adelaide competing on local, national and international levels and last year the team managed to reach the World Championships in robotics in Houston, Texas.

RoboRoos will be on Stage at the World Electronics Forum, Adelaide Convention Centre at 1:30 pm Thursday 5 December or see the team at the Trade Exhibition 5 - 6 December throughout the conference.