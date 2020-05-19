Article
Qantas CEO gets pie in the face while giving speech
By Wedaeli Chibelushi
May 19, 2020
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce was hit in the face with a pie while giving a speech in Perth on Tuesday.
Joyce was talking at an event run by The West Australian newspaper when a man walked on stage and shoved a pie in his face.
The 67-year-old attacker later criticised the airline chief’s support for same-sex marriage, which remains illegal in Australia.
As quoted by the BBC, Joyce said: "I will have every intention of pressing charges."
Joyce was one of 20 company chief executives who signed a petition in March calling on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to legalise same-sex marriage.
Police told the BBC that the attacker may yet face an assault charge. He has already been charged with giving false details after the incident.
