PHC acquires Thermo Fisher business unit for US$1.14bn

Global healthcare innovator PHC Holdings Corp has acquired Thermo Fisher’s Anatomical Pathology business unit for US$1.14bn

The deal, whose agreement was announced in a PHC press release on 29 January, will enable PHC to expand its portfolio which already includes a vast array of value-added healthcare products, services, and solutions for diasabetes care, diagnostics, healthcare IT, and life sciences.

“We are pleased to have signed the agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific,” said Hidehito Kotani, CEO of PHC, in the firm’s press release.

“Their anatomical pathology business has shown steady growth with their strong customer base in global hospital markets, especially in the United States. This is a solid business with good growth potential and we believe it will create value for our stakeholders as part of our growing diagnostics and healthcare portfolio.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 this year.