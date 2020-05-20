Over half of Malaysians combine business with recreation says survey

The Hotels.com Mobile Travel Tracker has uncovered the true impact of mobile phones on booking and travel behaviours. It has revealed that Malaysian travellers do so for both business and leisure purposes, with 65 percent booking hotels via mobile devices.

According to the survey Malaysians combine work and leisure when travelling; the majority of the survey’s respondents claimed that they travel for both. 58 percent of respondents find that traveling has been made convenient via booking apps

Additionally, many have thrown away guidebooks in favour of their devices with 66 per cent of respondents stating that they use their mobile as a source of information when seeking nearby attractions, restaurants and other entertainment while travelling.

Dan Craig, Senior Director of Mobile at Hotels.com brand said: “We see a growing number of transactions coming from mobile, so it’s fantastic to see travellers anticipating new mobile technology features.”

SOURCE: [Borneo Post]