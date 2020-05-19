Most staff members look forward to the end-of-the-year holiday party as an opportunity to kick back and socialise with their co-workers in a more carefree setting, but is all the work involved in pulling it off really worth it?

Consider:

How much did your boss take home last financial year?

Business might appear to be thriving, but that doesn't mean the owner is flush with cash. One small business owner, who didn't want to be named, found employees' expectations “a bit presumptuous”. “When I bought my business a few years ago, that few extra hundred dollars at Christmas was an expense I didn't need,” he says. “I wasn't taking home any income for myself at that point, yet I was expected to provide a Christmas party for 30 people. You can't tell your staff you're struggling or they'll panic.”

The gift that keeps on giving

Staff morale is important for productivity and a positive working environment. “Many believe an end-of-year function is vital to employee morale and many employers are using it as an extra opportunity to engage their valued staff and make them feel appreciated,” says Lisa Burrell, manager of workplace relations at the Victorian Employers' Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Keep a lid on it

Many employees bemoan the pre-Christmas party warnings about inappropriate behaviour. But it's your business, your livelihood and you'd be a fool not to exercise caution. Most small businesses don't have HR departments to manage the risk. The best thing you can do is treat the event like a regular workday with extra hazards.

Final advice: