Myer to Start Offering Botox Injections In-Store

“Botox, level 4!”

There’s a chance that shoppers at Myer department stores could be hearing this over the stores’ PA systems starting in July.

In an effort to increase sales, the retail giant will begin offering Botox and a number of other cosmetics services for customers, says Myer CEO Bernie Brookes. Like many other department store chains across the globe, the GFC has hit sales hard. Consumers have mortgages and gas prices on their minds—typically not the latest trends in fashions.

It seems Myer has been in an even deeper slump than many of its competitors, as sales have remained the same per square metre for the past decade. Now Brookes is trying to become innovative by luring shoppers in with new beauty treatments, in addition to the massages, manicures, hair services and weight watcher clinics it already provides.

SEE TOP STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

* David Jones Adds Lux Brands to Stores

* Georgina Rinehart: Australia's Wealthiest

* Spotlight on Former Westfield Chairman Frank Lowy

* READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF BUSINESS REVIEW AUSTRALIA!

The new Botox service will be provided by an outside operator, and will be available in the Chatswood, Sydney City and Melbourne, Bourke Street stores. The Botox will cost shoppers around $550 for a series of five injections, with each round taking 30 minutes. The full details are still pending review, including the timing of the launch and how exactly it will work. The services are intended to generate more foot traffic and Myer One card-loyalty points, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Still, the department store has a long way to go and Botox is unlikely to solve all of its problems. Myer shares closed at an all-time low this week, plummeting to $2.63 a share on Wednesday.