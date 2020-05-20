Modi to meet UK Prime Minister to discuss trade and technology development

During the next week, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is set to take place in the UK. Leaders from all over the British commonwealth will be discussing international issues such as trade and security.

Ahead of the talks which are set to take place on Thursday and Friday, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May is holding bilateral meetings with individual leaders including Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Modi is set to meet with May today and the leaders will discuss issues including separatism, cross-border terrorism, visas and immigration, according to The Hindu.

See also:

Trudeau finally meets Modi but have any significant trade deals been reached?

India’s V-Mart is world’s best performing department store chain

Xiaomi deepens commitment to India with three new manufacturing facilities

Modi was met at the airport by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who according to NDTV said that some issues discussed would be technology collaboration, trade and healthcare.

Johnson said: “We have a living bridge between us, trade growing by 15% per year, the economic advantages and of course massive ties of sulture and kinship and all the rest of it and now we want to build on that by working on that incredible tech secot where both India and the UK are making giant strides together.”

For the rest of his UK trip, Modi will also meet Queen Elizabeth II for a private audience, at the Queen’s personal request. He will also attend the London Science Museum’s ‘5000 years of Science and Innovation’ exhibition, which will be hosted by Prince Charles.

As it stands, according to NDTV, India-UK trade is valued at about $13bn, with the UK one of the largest G20 investors in India.