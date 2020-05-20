Middle Eastern company dnata acquires stake in Destination Asia Group

Dubai-based dnata has agreed to purchase a stake in the Destination Asia Group. This acquisition marks dnata’s first move into Asia’s inbound travel market.

Destination Asia is an integrated destination management company (DMC) located in 11 major countries in Asia including Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos. The company was formed in October 1996 in Thailand and Vietnam and now covers all of the major markets in Asia.

Destination Asia will become part of dnata’s family of travel businesses, which includes Stella Travel Services, Gold Medal Travel Group, Travel Republic, and additional investments in Hogg Robinson Group.

James Reed, the CEO of the Destination Asia Group, commented: “We are very honoured to be joining the dnata family. Our 11-country network with 33 operating offices perfectly complements dnata’s expansion plans. Our 700 plus award-winning staff are highly regarded in the industry and deliver the same high standards of service as dnata, every day of the year. Our diverse, multi-market segment expertise, and our international market distribution systems will enable Destination Asia to continue to deliver creative and cutting edge travel experiences in Asia. With dnata as our partner, we are confident that the Destination Asia Group will achieve even greater success in the future.”

Follow @BizRevAsia