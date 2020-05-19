The June issue of the ANZ edition of Business Chief is live!

Hello and welcome to the June issue of our ANZ edition of Business Chief.

Our cover story this month features Westpac New Zealand and the story of digital transformation in procurement at one of the country’s largest banks.

Chief Procurement Officer Rob Halsall discusses digitisation, innovation and the indigenous economy across an in-depth chat with John O’Hanlon.

Elsewhere in our latest issue, we speak to Craig Gemmill, Managing Director of Gemmill Homes, about how embracing cutting-edge technology to build ‘smart’ homes is securing the company’s future.

Shedding a more global light on the subject, we asked Lloyd Snowden of Oliver Wight to talk us through the importance of value chains in sustainable business planning, and how making the most of them can add to any business.

Meanwhile, we caught up with Everbridge, a company which manages critical events from terror attacks and natural disasters to IT outages by using state-of-the-art software to keep businesses running and employees safe. Finally, looking into people management, Sony Electronics’ Head of Corporate Communications Cheryl Goodman is discussing the rise of women in STEM and how females can be encouraged to make it to the top.

This month’s Top 10 lists the biggest investment companies in the region while our City Focus profiles the Tasmanian city of Hobart.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports boast interviews with, on top of Westpac, Charter Hall, Mercedes-Benz, Linfox and Naked Wines – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

Enjoy the issue!