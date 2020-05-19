The July issue of the ANZ edition of Business Chief is now live!

Hello and welcome to the July edition of the ANZ edition of Business Chief magazine.

For our cover story this month, we start the conversation with Sydney Motorways Corporation’s CIO, Shaune Rosser, to learn how the firm is leveraging AI, analytics and the cloud to deliver vital infrastructure projects for the region.

Next, we talk to Citrix’s Safi Obeidullah to learn how the ANZ region is embracing flexible working with cutting-edge digital workplaces.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), an estimated 50mn electric vehicles will be in operation by 2025, and 300mn by 2040.

We also spoke to EQUIIS, an exciting tech company providing end-to-end encryption for businesses as the cost of cybercrime increases.

Sydney is Australia’s most populous city with an estimated population of more than 5mn as of June 2017.

To find out more about the thriving city, we take a look at the diverse business sectors flourishing in Sydney today and how it’s keeping manufacturing modern in an ever-competitive market.

At Business Chief ANZ, we’re also investigating the top 10 tallest commercial buildings in Australia and the trade that happens inside.

Enjoy the issue!