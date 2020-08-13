Video
Investopedia: Rise of the Robo Advisors
By Jack Grimshaw
August 13, 2020
The financial advisory business is facing an impending transformational change. Gen X is now poised to become the US’ wealthiest demographic once boomers and their parents pass on an estimated 24 trillion dollars. This means the younger, soon-to-be wealthiest Americans will need financial advisors, and they're much more likely to seek that help from algorithm-based robo-advisors than humans. What does that mean for the financial advice market?