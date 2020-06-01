Infor: Enabling Rapid Innovation, From Planning To Distribution

As high-tech manufacturers continue to build increasingly complex products, the need for novel parts containing rare, raw materials grows. How can these needs be met? Infor has published an executive brief, which you can download here, to learn more.

Consumers must be accommodated for, as demand for the next “must-have” item will always be high. From automobiles to aeronautics, high tech manufacturers must be able to provide parts and operating systems that work safely and seamlessly for customers from all industries and backgrounds.

A flexible, efficient, and trusted supply chain is the key to success. With the right technology in place, teams along every point of the supply chain can work to ensure products are delivered efficiently, and customers, executives, and shareholders are all kept happy.

Infor’s executive brief goes on to detail how leading-edge technology and supplier orchestration are two crucial points. Implementing these can lead to improved, advanced planning capabilities, along with agile and flexible production operations. Having the correct planning capabilities in place can fill in gaps in forecasts, capacities, and projections, whilst a centralised, agile supply chain in the cloud enables faster sense-and-respond capabilities.

Optimising your warehouse management is essential to efficient distribution. The brief explains how, to overcome the hurdles of rising costs, complexity, and expanding global supply chains, high tech manufacturers “must reevaluate how their warehouse management practices, processes, and systems need to change in order to improve warehouse productivity, visibility, and costs.”

“By investing in advanced warehouse management systems (WMS), manufacturers and distributors can maximize product placement strategies, prioritize tasks, implement productivity standards, and increase logistics efficiency”

It is clear that technology is the key component to improving your supply chain. Global, highly available, responsive applications, capable of managing movements across a global network, depends entirely on visibility, agility, and supply chain performance.

