Improving labour rights in southeast Asia

When Oxfam first examined Unilever’s supply chain operations in a 2013 investigation, the charity highlighted that there was a clear gap between the company's policies and the reality on the ground in Vietnam.



Oxfam returned this year and found that Unilever had made a number of improvements amidst remaining challenges. For companies with operations in Southeast Asia there are clearly a number of take home lessons. Business Review’ Australia & Asia speaks to Rachel Wilshaw, who coauthored the report, to find out more.

Rachel Wilshaw, Oxfam's Ethical Trade Manager, says: "It's unusual for a multinational company to open up its business to Oxfam in this way and shows great transparency and openness to improve.



"It's clear that the process has already brought positive change within the company and most importantly for the people making its products, and has the potential to deliver much more.”



The multinational consumer goods company allowed Oxfam access to its staff, operations, data and key suppliers at its factory in Cu Chi, near Ho Chi Minh City, which manufactures personal, home care, and food products.

For the rest of the article (as well as Wilshaw's five reccomendations to businesses) check out the September issue of Business Review Australia & Asia.

