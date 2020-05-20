IKEA bosses set for New Zealand visit ahead of opening its first store in the country

Swedish furniture and homeware company IKEA is set to open its first store in New Zealand, with international executives expected to visit Auckland for a launch event on 11 January, NZ Herald reports

There remains an air of mystery surrounding the store’s location and format, with no clear indication as yet of whether IKEA will opt for a superstore or a smaller outlet, although it is likely that the visiting execs will provide details at Friday’s event.

New Zealanders are hotly anticipating the arrival of the world’s largest furniture retailer, renowned for its extensive, high-quality range and focus on straightforward flatpack products.

In December, the Guardian reported that there was a correlation between the opening of New Zealand’s first embassy in Sweden and the news of the firm’s decision to launch its first store in the country.

Speaking to TVNZ, Massey University professor Jonathan Elms suggested the North Shore at Albany Westfield as a prime location for the new store.

“It could potentially be the link that brings Hamilton and Auckland together,” Elms said. “They could also have a store in Wellington and Christchurch as that’s where the other big markets are.”