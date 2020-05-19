HR ESSENTIALS: Best Personality to Head Your HR Dept

Part two in our HR ESSENTIALS series

The head of the human resource department in a company serves as the middle person between the management and the employees, and he or she plays a crucial role in ensuring workforce effectiveness.

If you are aspiring to hire a human resource director or manager, it is important to know what type of personality is best for the position.The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator has identified 16 different personality types, each of which is suitable for certain jobs and careers.

Although that are several personality types that are favorable for a career as a human resource head, the ENFJ personality type is widely regarded as the most appropriate.

What Does ENFJ Mean?

ENFJ is an acronym that stands for "extraversion, intuition, feeling and judging."

Being an extroverted person, an ENFJ is an outgoing person who enjoys being around people and feels energized in social situations. The "intuition" part of an ENFJ enables him or her to have a deeper insight into people and situations, and come up with creative ways to solve problems. An ENFJ also has strong feelings towards people, and he or she is genuine, empathetic and loyal. With a good sense of judgment, an ENFJ can recognize potential in people and help them develop their talents and abilities.

What are the Common Characteristics of ENFJs?

An ENFJ usually has the following personality traits >>>

Outstanding social skills

Has a diverse group of friends and acquaintances

Genuine and warm towards people

Values other people's feelings

Feels good about helping others

Honest and loyal

Supportive and encouraging

Good leader and mentor

Excellent organizational skills

Strong desire for order and harmony

Imaginative and creative

Enjoys undertaking new challenges

Dislikes discord and criticism

Seeks other people's approval

Being a Good Human Resource Leader

As a human resource director or manager, the person you hire needs to be able to deal with people from all walks of life.

Having excellent people's skills enables that person to communicate comfortably and meaningfully with their subordinates, peers and superiors. Since they are hopefully an empathetic and intuitive person, they can understand the thoughts, feelings and needs of the people in the company, which can go a long way in resolving conflicts and maintaining a harmonious work environment. Also, their genuineness and honesty can help you as a business head build and maintain trust in the workplace.

Leadership and mentoring skills are qualities that are essential to the success of a head of human resources.

With these skills, the individual can motivate their subordinates to perform their duties more competently, as well as discover, develop and manage talents effectively.

Since they also have excellent organizational skills, they will be able to develop effective ways to manage employee records and ensure that work duties are performed in a coordinated manner.

