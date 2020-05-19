HP Reorganizes Administration

Yesterday Hewlett-Packard, the world’s largest manufacturer of personal computers, announced major changes in both the administrative staff and handling of operations at the company. Last month a leaked internal memo from CEO Leo Apotheker alerted staff to a difficult upcoming third quarter.

On March 14th, Apotheker met with investors and media for the HP Summit to reveal HP’s strategy for the upcoming quarter and confronting concerns about its lackluster growth and limited innovation. Apotheker revealed that HP’s new focus would be to offer cloud based services with an emphasis on consumer trends.

Ann Livermore, who managed the HP Enterprise business, is stepping down from that position and has been elected to the HP board.

Dave Donatelli, executive vice president of Enterprise Servers, Bill Veghte, executive vice president of Software, and Jan Zadak the executive vice president of Global Sales have been promoted to report directly to CEO Apotheker.

According to HP’s press release, Apotheker wants more direct control and communication with these “customer-facing business units” so as to “streamline operations, drive focus and agility, and position [HP] for success.”

Todd Bradley, the vice president of personal systems business and Vyomesh Joshi, vice president of Imaging and Printing business, will be adding China and India to their global business leadership duties. HP’s new focus is on garnering the China and India markets.

SEE TOP STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Balancing Information Security and Flexibility

Rolex, the PGA, Luxury Jets, and Titelist; It's All in a Day's Work for Adam Scott.

Enterprise Software in the Restaurant World

Read the latest Business Review Australia!

Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bocian and Randy Mott, Chief Information Officer, are leaving HP immediately. The Chief Administrative Officer position is being eliminated completely. HP is seeking a replacement for Randy Mott.