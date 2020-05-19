How to Win in Life, Leadership and LinkedIn

Follow @BizReviewAU

I’m Fred Schebesta, one half of the leadership team at Finder.com.au, and the proud owner of one of the top 1% most viewed LinkedIn profiles in 2012.

LinkedIn is fast becoming one of the largest social media networks in the world, with a user base of over 200 million members, 4 million of which come from Down Under. It’s a great tool to get to know, keep in touch with and discover other like minded professionals.

I’ve used LinkedIn for a while now, and I stand testament to the power it can have.

LinkedIn can help you organise your life. While that may not be its main purpose, setting up your profile forces you to take stock of yourself. You’ll have to list your accomplishments, any major projects you’re especially proud of and any online avenues or contact that you’d like to maintain. It’s a great way to connect with friends, industry contacts and news.

LinkedIn leads to being a better leader. Likely, a lot of your team is already on LinkedIn. If they’re not, I urge you to urge them to try it. Once they have their profile all set up, endorse them for a skill. It’s a very small gesture, but it can speak volumes about a boss. Taking a few minutes to critically evaluate the strongest skills and talents of your workers shows that you not only take notice, but that you believe in them enough to ask others to as well.

LinkedIn invites you to share and connect with others. You’d be surprised at how many of your colleagues and competitors are already using the social media platform. Connect with them, share your work with them and make sure you keep up with theirs. It doesn’t take long but it can help you stay up to date with key industry players.

I make full use of my LinkedIn account, sending InMails to chat with new people, keeping track of old employees and even using the service to screen for new hires. It’s a fantastic business tool and I’m honoured that others think so highly of my account.

