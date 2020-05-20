How Siam Winery became a regional wine innovator

Siam Winery appointed Archie Gracie as its Supply Chain Director three years ago, and since then he has set about transforming the company’s supply chain to support the company’s goal of doubling its revenues and profits, while becoming an international wine retailer through expansion into both Asian and global markets. The niche wine-maker has faced off a variety of challenges to reach this point, from government legislation to geographical stresses – Business Review Asia finds out how the company has been able to shrug these aside and develop a strong plan for the future.

“We need to have the capabilities in terms of innovation,” he says, “And also to build capabilities in terms of driving our performance so that we can grow without over-stretching the business – in our production and supply chain capabilities and in our supplier’s capabilities. It’s very much an end to end continuous improvement journey in order to have the right capabilities to support the growth.”

Operations



As South East Asia’s largest winery, the company produces roughly a million units on a daily basis. Siam Winery’s operations cover every aspect of winemaking – from growing and harvesting, through to ageing, bottling, and distribution. It has two warehouses in Bangkok, giving it a total storage area of 7,600 square meters, which are supported by its own logistics and distribution system covering its entire supply chain.

These assets are crucial to the company’s future strategy, as Gracie explains: “In our strategy to the market we want to offer our customers a full portfolio of choice - we want wines from entry level to real wine connoisseurs. Our strategy is to be international purveyors of wine across all of Asia.”

