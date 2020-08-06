Video
Corporate Finance
How Does The Stock Market Work?
By Jack Grimshaw
August 06, 2020
In the 1600s, the Dutch East India Company employed hundreds of ships to trade goods around the globe. In order to fund their voyages, the company turned to private citizens to invest money to support trips in exchange for a share of the profits. In doing so, they unknowingly invented the world’s first stock market. So how do companies and investors use the market today? Oliver Elfenbaum explains.