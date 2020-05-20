How are BMW and Ola teaming up to deliver luxury travel in India?

BMW India and Ola have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see the car manufacturer become the ‘Lux Category Partner’ for Ola, an extension of the mobile transport app.

Ola will induct the BMW cars into its fleet across three cities (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) with the service being extended to more locations in the near future.

BMW India will also offer a solution that takes into account both pre and post sales ownership with maximum support throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. Additionally, BMW Financial Services India will offer 100 percent financing for up to four years starting at low interest rates.

The operators will also benefit from Driver Training programs that BMW India will organize, while aftersales service packages will further reduce the cost of ownership.

Ola integrates city transportation for customers and driver partners onto a mobile technology platform. Ola ‘Lux’ is a luxury car offering category that allows discerning customers to enjoy a premium experience.

Frank Schloeder, President (act.), BMW Group India said: “At BMW, we always look to the future. Our vision enables us to identify the trends in our business early on. The way people move is changing and this is also true for the premium clientele. Individuals want quick access to mobility without compromising on quality and comfort. We are confident that this association will be a game changer in the premium on-demand mobility segment in India.”

Mr. Pranay Jivrajka, Chief Operating Officer, Ola added: “We are delighted to partner with BMW, a brand synonymous with luxury in India. Through this partnership, Ola will strengthen its presence in the luxury mobility segment, an area that we believe has tremendous potential.

“With the inclusion of BMW cars in Ola fleet, our customers will now have an opportunity to travel in complete luxury at the click of a button. Together with BMW, we have come up with very attractive proposals for our operators that will enable them to enter the segment with ease.”

Business Review Australia & Asia's October issue is now live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.