A History of Work in Australia

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Provided by CISCO

As part of CISCO's 'Way You Work' campaign, the below infographic looks at the cultural, social and economic changes influencing Australia's workplace environment since the 1900s. 

In short: today, we work less hours per week; by 2020, 12 per cent of our workforce will have established telework arrangements; and in three years, we can expect that every Australian will have 3.5 networking devices, up from two in 2010. What else can we expect?

CISCO_Infographic3

