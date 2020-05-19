HelloFresh launches in New Zealand

The Berlin-based meal delivery service, HelloFresh, has launched in New Zealand.

“We're very enthusiastic about bringing HelloFresh to New Zealand, mainly because we will be working directly with the Kiwi produce that we know to be the envy of the world,” commented Tom Rutledge, CEO of HelloFresh Australia and New Zealand.

“Beyond that, our NZ customers are going to have a very direct say in the recipes we send and what works for them the most at dinnertime.”

“We have complete confidence in our product and expect that this is ultimately what NZ consumers will judge us on.”

HelloFresh has tailored its service to a New Zealand audience by offering local produce to customers.

The company has operations in the US, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, and Australia.

The firm’s initial launch on the continent was in 2012, when HelloFresh introduced its delivery system to Australia.

HelloFresh has recently taken legal action against the New Zealand-based meal kit firm, My Food Bag, due to the language used in its marketing.

The German company sent My Food Bag a cease and desist letter prior to its launch for using the greeting ‘hello’ in its marketing.