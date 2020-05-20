Heineken Malaysia appoints Idris Jala as chairman

Datuk Seri Idris Jala, who previously served as Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) chief executive officer will be joining Heineken Malaysia Bhd as its chairman at the start of 2017.

Idris succeeds Tan Sri Saw Choo Boon who had decided to retire as chairman – his tenure will officially end on 31st December, although he will be working with Heineken Malaysia in an advisory capacity.

Jala has a diverse portfolio of experience; he has served as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for six years, and is the managing director of the Big Fast Results Institute alongside his work for Pemandu.

In a statement, Heineken Malaysia said, “Datuk Seri Idris Jala is a renowned transformation guru in turning around companies’ performance through his big fast results methodology and transformational strategies that are innovative, rigorous and relevant to today’s demands. He has continuously delivered sustainable socio economic reforms which, in 2014, saw Bloomberg place him among the top 10 most influential policy makers in the world.”

Idris also served as managing director/CEO at Malaysia Airlines (MAS) for three years following a career at Shell spanning over 20 years.

SOURCE: [The Star]