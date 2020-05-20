Halma acquires Australia’s Ampac for AU$135mn

UK-based hazard detection and life protection group Halma has announced the acquisition of Australia’s Ampac.

The Perth-based maker of fire and evacuation systems is to be acquired for AU$135mn (US$94.3mn) on a cash and debt-free basis. The deal is subject to the usual closing conditions, with Halma expecting it to close no later than mid-August 2019.

Halma described the acquisition as part of its strategy of extending its geographical footprint. The fire detection side of Ampac’s business is also said to complement Halma’s existing portfolio of fire companies.

"This is an exciting acquisition that extends our geographic footprint and strengthens the intellectual property of our fire detection businesses,” said Andrew Williams, Group Chief Executive at Halma. “Ampac brings a strong brand, robust technology and well-established routes to market, and has been a partner for our business for several decades. Its highly complementary technologies will strengthen our value proposition, and it is well positioned to benefit from Halma's Growth Enablers.

"This is a further example of our strategy to acquire regional partners to accelerate growth in our core Fire Detection markets, following our successful acquisition of Limotec in Belgium in 2018, and Advanced Electronics in the UK in 2014. We look forward to Ampac joining Halma and to working with its management team."

The company’s current management team will stay on in their roles, with the company becoming part of Halma’s Infrastructure Safety sector.