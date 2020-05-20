Fujifilm to acquire Biogen Manufacturing ApS for US$890mn

Japanese tech solutions giant Fujifilm Corporation has announced that it is set to acquire Biogen Manufacturing ApS (BMApS) from Biogen for US$890mn.

BMApS is a large-scale biologics manufacturing facility based in Hillerød, Denmark, and will become the fourth biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing site in Fujifilm’s portfolio.

Fujifilm said in its press release that the 800 workers at BMApS are included in the transaction, and that Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will oversee management of the site as will the firm’s other biopharmaceutical facilities.

"At Fujifilm, our goal has always been to bring new value to society, through innovation and the creation of new technologies, products and services. We are pleased to contribute to the growing healthcare industry through this investment," said Shigetaka Komori, Chairman and CEO of Fujifilm Corporation, in the company’s press release.

“This significant investment demonstrates our continued commitment to grow the Bio CDMO Business and become an industry leader by combining resources of Biogen Hillerød and Fujifilm.”

Steve Bagshaw, CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, added: "We are so excited to welcome the Biogen Hillerød team into the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies family.

“These world-class facilities are rivalled only by the experience and capabilities of the Biogen Hillerød team with approximately 800 employees, and we look forward to leveraging these skills for the benefit of current and future customers."