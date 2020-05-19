Five Faces Expands into Sportsgirl

Even if you hit the shops alone, you’ll still be connected to your friends for essential fashion advice thanks to Five Faces.

The Brisbane-based digital merchandising company made a splash in 2011 with the implementation of its ‘SocialEyes’ technology in Lorna Jane stores across Australia, and now, the interactive digital mirror has made its way into the Sportsgirl store on Chapel Street.

Using a digital touch screen mirror, shoppers can snap a photo of themselves in an outfit, then upload and immediately share the photo via their own Facebook or Twitter pages. The innovative concept allows shoppers to receive feedback from their friends and followers before making a purchase, and the mirror also provides shoppers with an opportunity to browse Sportsgirl’s online store while putting together an outfit in-store.

“By introducing this device into the business, our customers will now be able to enjoy merging her offline and online shopping experiences at Sportsgirl,” Prue Thomas, Sportsgirl’s strategic brand manager, told Retail Biz.

On the business end, Five Faces’ retail technology is a rather clever way to promote new products and encourage multi-channel communication between current customers and potential new ones by utilising today’s most essential marketing medium: social media.

“[After] such an amazing response to our Facebook page, [we decided] that SocialEyes [was] the next step to ensure that our customers [could] continue enjoying the interactive experience they received online while shopping in-store,” Lorna Jane Clarkson stated in a media release.

No need to coordinate a group shopping trip – with Five Faces, your friends’ advice will always be a quick click away.