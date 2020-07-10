Video
The First Sustainable City

By Leigh Manning
July 10, 2020
The Sustainable City, a housing development in Dubai with 3,500 people already living there and it's still not quite finished. This truly is a remarkable achievement, a stark lesson to building contractors the world over. It's not more expensive to build and it's hugely cheaper and more efficient to live in. Inspiring sustainable city planning! Spread the word if you know any builders! More Info: http://www.thesustainablecity.ae/

