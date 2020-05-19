Eight New Zealand businesses winning internationally

This year's New Zealand International Business Awards has revealed scores of New Zealand-based businesses making waves on an international scale.



Organised by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), the event is now in its fiftieth year and has revealed finalists in small (below $10 million), medium (below $50 million) and large (above $50 million).

NZTE CEO Peter Chrisp said: "We are again highly impressed by the stories of success within these awards, and the pioneering way these companies apply their tenacity and ingenuity to build their businesses overseas.

"New Zealand cannot grow by selling to ourselves, so the success of these businesses is not only good for them but also good for New Zealand."

Here are the eight largest companies (in no particular order) from New Zealand that have been shortlisted for their work on an international scale

1. Cubic Defence New Zealand

2. Gallagher Group

3. GMP Pharmaceuticals Group

4. New Zealand Mint

5. NIG Nutritionals

6. Orion Health

7. Prolife Foods

8. Tegel Foods



Editor’s comment



NZTE’s Crisp is completely right when he says that New Zealand companies must, in their most part, look abroad for growth. With sound institutions, a well-educated population, and an innovative society, New Zealand businesses can do so at a great advantage to many other countries.

