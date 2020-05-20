Disney Resort in Shanghai opens its doors

Shanghai's $5.5 billion Disney Resort has opened its doors following an extravagant launch event.

The three-day opening included the global premiere of The Lion King in Mandarin, as well as a two-hour nationwide broadcast on Dragon TV featuring world-renowned composer Tan Dun and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said: “Music has always been an essential part of Disney’s legendary storytelling. On the eve of our Grand Opening, we are proud and honored to have Tan Dun tell the spectacular story of Shanghai Disney Resort through original music that perfectly captures the very soul of this special place; and we are thrilled to have such renowned Chinese artists sharing their talents to bring this magical story to life in this extraordinary, historic performance.”

Shanghai Disneyland is the company's biggest ever overseas investment.

Shanghai Disney Resort is said to offer 'a distinctive Disney experience that reflects the beauty and unique identity of today’s China—from entertainment with Chinese acrobats and traditional regional dining options, to the Shikumen architecture at Disneytown and Chinese Zodiac designs in Garden of the Twelve Friends'.

Follow @BizReviewAsia