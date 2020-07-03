Video
Digital Strategy
Deloitte’s Global Human Capital Trends 2020
By James Hood
July 03, 2020
undefined mins
The social enterprise at work: Paradox as a path forward. In just a few short years, the concept of the social enterprise—an organization whose mission combines revenue growth and profit-making with the need to respect and support its environment and stakeholder network—has grown from an intriguing new idea into a concrete business reality. Discover the 2020 Global Human Capital Trends: https://www2.deloitte.com/nl/nl/pages...