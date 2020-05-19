Coopers unveils new 13,000 sqm malting plant at Adelaide brewery

Beer producer Coopers has opened a new $65mn, 13,000 sqm malting facility at its Regency Park brewery in Adelaide.

It is the largest investment ever made by Australia’s largest natively-owned brewer, eclipsing the cost of the brewing itself which was built in 2001. At full capacity, the plant will produce 54,000 tonnes of malt a year, 17,000 of which to be used in its own brewing operations.

Managing Director Dr Tim Cooper commented: “South Australian farmers are recognised as producing some of the best malting barley in the world and we will be looking to establish strong relationships with them into the future.”

Malt is a key ingredient in the production of beer and extracts of malt are widely used by food manufacturers. It is produced by germinating and processing barley, enabling specific sugars and enzymes to be accessed.

Coopers is hailing the new plant as the best of its kind. Cooper added: “Some of the innovations we have incorporated include full stainless-steel construction, enclosed conveyors, together with advanced process control and monitoring. In terms of water usage, process control and automation, this is the most advanced maltings in the world.”

The facility consists of 25 barley, malt and processing silos, three 60-tonne steeping vessels and a kiln vessel, assembled by South Australian construction firm Ahrens Group. The equipment came from Buhler, headquartered in Switzerland, the world’s leading technology provider of malting and milling equipment.