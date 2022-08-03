Chubb Studio and embedded offerings

Gabriel Lazaro, Head of Digital, talks about the Chubb Studio technology platform is a cloud-based solution that provides Chubb customers with the opportunity to explore new products and services through API functionality. The offering ensures a swift ‘to-market’ service and also enables companies to integrate the services into their own technologies. With embedded insurance products expanding throughout the global marketplace, Chubb Studio is a leader in facilitating these solutions in emerging markets, where the protection gap is widest.