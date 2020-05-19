China increasingly attractive for Australian students

There are more Australians studying in China than ever before according to China’s Ministry of Education, a surge of 83 percent since 2011 with up to 5,000 Australians currently studying.

This trend could point towards new opportunities and an increasingly open business culture have made China an attractive proposition for Australian post-graduate students looking to gain vital hands on experience.

While China’s healthy economy and growing openness to business makes studying more attractive for Australian students, it is also linked to Australia’s own education industry which is worth almost $20 billion a year. China undertook an impressive university building programme, rapidly constructing over 1,400 in the past ten years to house tens of millions of students.

Chinese student numbers in Australia grew by 23 percent over the past year, which means that they make up around 29.4 per cent of all international students enrolled in Australia, according the Department of Education.

