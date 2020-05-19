Celebrating Success in Business Review Australia

Business Review Australia, the leading digital business publication for C-level executives, is pleased to announce the launch of its August issue. In the cover story, “Top Billionaires,” the magazine profiles the richest people in the nation, from mining heiress Gina Rinehart to golden son, James Packer. “Why not acknowledge the nation’s top moneymakers and the contributions they make to society?” Editor Michaela McNamara asks. “In some way, they’ve likely touched each of our lives so we might as well get to know them.”

Also in the August issue:

Five Ways to Boost Your Online Sales

Tomer Garzberg describes that from eBay to Facebook, group buying sites to Google Adwords , there are countless cost-effective ways to increase online sales

Fine Dining Throughout Sydney

Yoshii , Buon Ricordo and glass brasserie are among the best restaurant options in Sydney for Japanese, Italian and Australian fare

Perth: Australia’s Economic Hot Spot

Major economic success in Western Australia has enabled the capital city of Perth to experience a cultural and business revitalization

The August issue of Business Review Australia also features company reports to profile business in manufacturing, energy, construction, supply chain and food and drink.

The publication takes an in-depth look at Business Leaders, Technology, Money Matters, and Marketing 2.0 throughout Australia each month with an aim to provide the best news and information which businesses can draw from to stay up-to-date on fundamental issues and meet continually changing demands. Read more about this month’s issue here.

