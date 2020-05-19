Canon Australia appoints new HR executive

Canon Australia has just announced the appointment of Sara Marshall to the role of Director of Human Resources, Communications and Facilities. Marshall will be instrumental in leading Canon’s people strategy to help set the foundations for future company growth.

Marshall joins Canon with a wealth of experience, having held several senior positions with ASX listed technology, financial and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses including Reckitt Benckiser, Mercer, ABN AMRO and Campbells/Arnotts.

Marshall is a Registered Psychologist with Honors, specialising in Industrial Psychology and has a demonstrated ability to effectively lead teams resulting in increased employee engagement, helping to enable strong company performance.

Yusuke Mizoguchi, Managing Director of Canon Oceania, said, “After a robust search and selection process, I’m delighted to announce Sara is joining our senior leadership team at Canon Australia. Sara brings a high level of global and local expertise in the human resources field and will be an asset as we head into this exciting era.”

Mizoguchi added, “Sara will play an important role in our business because above all, our people are at the heart of all we do. Our incredibly passionate employees are solely focused on the customer and continue to deliver experiences that exceed expectations, ensuring we continue to play an important part in peoples' lives - both at home and at work.”

The role will see Marshall help Canon continue to realise a high-performance working environment and drive the Employee Advocacy Program, an ongoing initiative that encourages employees to build and share knowledge of the business and the imaging industry and. The events range from courses on photography techniques, product education and loan programs, as well as sessions on the other areas of the business and their functions.

“I’m excited to begin my role at Canon Australia to help the business continue some of the fantastic initiatives already in progress that benefit Canon’s people. These include ensuring we have fantastic talent development programs, as well as championing the diversity and inclusion policies that are already in place.

“The Canon company philosophy of Kyosei, which means living and working together for the common good, is something I am passionate about and I have ambitions to further this ethos throughout my tenure,” said Marshall.

Business Review Australia's January issue is now live.

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook.