Business Review Australia – November magazine now available

The Royal Adelaide Hospital, Northrop & Johnson and 4Fingers Crispy Chicken all feature exclusively in the November edition of Business Review Australia magazine.

Our first story charts a course into the Australian yachting industry with Cameron Bray, Founder of superyacht broker Northrop and Johnson. A recipient of the Gold Coast Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Bray has achieved much in his 38 years to date. Find out more about him and the industry in our feature.

From yachts to food, our second feature looks at a new arrival into Australia’s fried chicken space. 4Fingers, already hugely successful in Singapore, has arrived to take on the established players in the market.

Another exclusive food insight comes from our interview with The Gourmet Guardian, started by a chef determined to improve hygiene standards across the industry.

Other exclusive insights come from SA Health and the Royal Adelaide Hospital, one of the most technologically advanced hospitals in the world, BENCHMARQUE and Mineral Technologies. Finally, our top 10 looks at the busiest airports in the country. An industry that is rapidly expanding as airlines open up more routes, Australia looks set to benefit from increased tourist and business travel in the coming years.