Business Chief Asia: May issue out now!

Okada Manila, situated by the Philippines’ Manila Bay, is a deeply technologically progressive company. Owned by Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp, itself a specialist in gaming technology, the firm’s digital transformation has been developed from the ground up. “There wasn’t any previously used legacy system to rely on,” explains Dries Scott, Chief Technology Officer.

“The initial challenge when I came on board was to start everything from scratch.” Okada Manila’s exciting digital transformation focuses on guest experience and a commitment to keeping in step with the times.

Elsewhere, we spoke with Swinburne University of Technology’s CIO, Patrick Ramsden, about the Australian university’s 2025 Strategic Plan. “We want the high school student, alumnus or an existing student to have the best digital experience,” says Ramsden.

Business Chief examines Hong Kong, the world’s wealthiest city and a global finance hub, for this month’s City Focus. Meanwhile, Asia’s leading universities feature in our Top 10.

Be sure to check out our in-depth company reports on PT Merdeka Copper Gold, Judo Bank, Myanmar Metals and more.

