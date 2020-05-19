Business Chief ANZ edition – January issue now live

Hitachi, Schneider Electric and Australian Crane and Machinery all appear in the first 2018 issue of ANZ’s Business Chief magazine.

Our first feature is an interview with Hitachi Australia’s Managing Director Atsushi Konishi, and Director of Operations, Anand Singh, discussing how the business is at the forefront of revolutionising primary industry.

In 2016, Hitachi committed to investing AU$1.25bn in its Australian Social Innovation businesses by 2020 – find out more about this and the company’s other plans from page eight onwards.

Another hive of innovation is Brisbane, the subject of our cover for this month. See our city focus feature to see how the city is pioneering new solutions and serves as a key gateway into Asia. Similarly, this month’s top 10 looks at the fastest-growing companies, all of which are innovating to stay ahead of the game.

Our other exclusive interviews involve Schneider Electric, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and Australian Crane and Machinery, while we also have articles on the rise of industrial IoT devices, unlimited leave annual leave policies and the UN and World Bank’s roadmap for sustainable financial systems.